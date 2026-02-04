Chiranjeevi–Bobby Film: Sara Arjun to Play Megastar’s Daughter Role

After his blockbuster run with Waltair Veerayya, Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi is preparing for another collaboration with director Bobby Kolli, and the upcoming film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

One of the latest developments on the project — referred to in industry circles as Mega 158 — is the inclusion of a father-daughter storyline as a central emotional thread. This addition has sparked casting discussions about who will portray the daughter opposite Chiranjeevi. Recent reports suggest that Krithi Shetty has emerged as a strong candidate for this key role, delighting fans who have followed her rise since Uppena.

While official confirmation from the film’s team is still awaited, insiders claim that the casting is nearing finalization and could be announced soon. The emotional angle is expected to add depth to the narrative, balancing the mass action elements that Chiranjeevi and Bobby are known for.

With production expected to begin shortly and further casting news likely on the way, anticipation continues to build among megastar fans and Telugu cinema audiences alike.