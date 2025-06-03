Chennai Love Story Title Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya Shine

Successful actor Kiran Abbavaram teams up with young and talented actress Sri Gouri Priya for an exciting new film titled "Chennai Love Story." The movie comes from the makers of cult classics like "Colozr Photo" and "Baby" director-writer Sai Rajesh and producer SKN. Today, the team unveiled the film’s title along with an engaging glimpse.

Dynamic director Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched it on social media. Praising the glimpse, he wrote "#ChennaiLoveStory - This story is not about First love. It’s about the Right one. Loved the title and concept of the film. Love truly comes in unexpected ways. Best wishes to the whole team." Produced under the banners of Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers, the film is written by Sai Rajesh and directed by Ravi Namburii.

The first look has caught the audience’s attention with its intriguing theme and fresh visuals. The glimpse opens with a thought-provoking conversation about love. It carries the message that first love isn’t everything, and sometimes, the best love begins only after the first one fails. Kiran Abbavaram appears in a refreshing new look, while Sri Gouri Priya impresses with her strong screen presence.

Their conversation, set against the backdrop of the seashore, explores the ideas of first love versus best love. At one point, the heroine echoes a famous line from the film "Baby", “First love never dies” to which the hero responds, “First love isn’t everything; when it fails, the best love begins somewhere else.” Through this glimpse, the makers subtly convey the idea that while first love is an important chapter, it is not the final one in life’s journey.

Supporting the emotional tone, music director Mani Sharma composed a beautiful background score and Kiran Abbavaram's end line “Tholi Prema Thope Kaadey” sets the mood.