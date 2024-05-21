Chay Akkineni Buys Rs 3.5 Crore Worth Porsche Luxury Car

Naga Chaitanya, apart from his films, is known for his love of automobiles. He recently purchased a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS for his collection.

Naga Chaitanya already owns a collection of automobiles, including a Ferrari 488 GTB, two superbikes, an MV Agusta F4, and a BMW R Nine T. He was recently seen taking his new German track-spec Porsche home. Porsche Centre Chennai shared photos of the actor with his silver supercar on his Instagram.

Chay has always been an automobile enthusiast and is often spotted hitting the roads and the track with his prized possessions.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is set to play the lead role in his upcoming action drama, 'Thandel,' alongside Sai Pallavi. The plot revolves around the true story of a fisherman from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh who wanders off into international waters and finds himself in trouble with Pakistani forces.