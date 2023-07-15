BTS’ golden maknae, Jungkook is now taking over the music charts all over the globe and this is all because of his new solo single ‘Seven’.

On 14th July, Jungkook released the official solo track ‘Seven’. The song featured not just the actress Han So Hee but a renowned American rapper Latto. The music video of Jungkook’s song got millions of views as soon as it was released.

After a few hours of its release, the track hit the top of Melon’s Top 100 chart, which is Korea’s domestic music charts.

Apart from Korea, ‘Seven’ also took the top spot at the iTunes charts in various countries around the globe. As of today, 9:00 a.m Jungkook's ‘Seven’ has already taken the No. 1 spot on iTunes Tops Songs charts in approximately 106 regions across the globe. One of the countries included the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and many more.

Added to that, the clean and instrumental version of Jungkook’s solo single ‘Seven’ has taken the No. 2 and No. 3 spot in many countries.

On the other hand, the music video (MV) of ‘Seven’, with its superspeed of the increasing views. Today by 12 p.m. KST, the music video has gained over 34.6 million views on YouTube. This gives everyone an idea on what’s in store for Jungkook’s new song.

