HYDERABAD: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gained notable fame amongst Indian audiences and critics for essaying characters of varied backgrounds across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Her recent release Shaakuntalam has earned her praise for an impactful performance. Samantha, who has previously worked with S.S. Rajamouli in Eega, made her OTT debut with the second season of Prime Video’s action thriller The Family Man.

She is currently shooting for Citadel: India, where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

The actress who will soon turn 35 will be celebrating her birthday on April 28 ( Friday). Presenting the 10 ten titles of Sam's titles on IMDb and their rating.

The Family Man - 8.7 Mahanati - 8.4 Super Deluxe - 8.3 Rangasthalam - 8.2 Kaththi - 8.1 Manam - 7.9 24 - 7.8 Goodachaari - 7.8 Eega - 7.7 Ye Maaya Chesave - 7.7

