Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Final Lineup and Wild Card Rumors: Everything We Know So Far!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is set to premiere on September 7 with Nagarjuna returning as host. The new season will feature a blend of celebrity faces and commoners, with several names already confirmed and a few more being whispered as potential wild card entries.

This season has retained the star-plus-commoner format, which was introduced to add more variety and relatability to the show. Through the pre-show Agnipariksha, commoners were selected after multiple rounds of tasks and challenges, and they are now ready to step into the main house alongside celebrities.

Among the commoners who made it through are Dammu Srija, Mask Man Harish, Army Pawan Kalyan, Maryada Manish, Divya Nikita, and Priya Shetty. Their journey through Agnipariksha has already created buzz, and audiences are curious to see how they adapt once inside the house.

On the celebrity front, the list includes names such as Sanjjanaa Galrani, Rithu Chowdhary, Tanuja Gowda, Flora Saini, Shrashti Verma, Bharani Shankar, Suman Setty, Emmanuel, Ramu Rathod, Alekhya Chitti Pickles Ramya, Sriteja, Duvvada Madhuri, Mukesh Gowda, Navya Swamy, Sai Kiran, Kavyashree, Jyothi Rai, Deepika Rangaraju, and Chhatrapati Shekhar. This mix of actors, comedians, folk performers, and social media stars ensures that the house will be packed with different personalities, setting the stage for plenty of drama and entertainment.

The big question, however, revolves around the wild card entries. Unlike previous seasons, Season 9 is expected to feature only one or two wild card contestants to keep the balance intact. Rumored names include comedian Jabardasth Emmanuel, folk singer Ramu Rathod, choreographer Shrashti Verma, and actor Bharani Shankar. Their possible arrival later in the season could shift dynamics and inject fresh energy into the show.

With an eclectic lineup of confirmed contestants and the intrigue of wild card surprises, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is already building momentum before the first episode airs. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see which contestants win hearts, who spark controversies, and which wild cards change the game midway through the season.