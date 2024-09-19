Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nabeel's strong counter to sonia

Bigg Boss Drama: Nabeel Claps Back at Sonia

Tensions ran high in the Bigg Boss house as contestants engaged in the thrilling Panchayat task. The objective was simple: collect and hide eggs laid by Prabhavati, alias Kodi, without getting robbed.

Nabeel's Sassy Response

As Sonia tried to assert her team's dominance, Nabeel shot back, "Don't threaten me, ask me better." Sonia refused to back down, insisting that her team wouldn't tolerate any interference.

Kantara Team Blamed for Chaos

The Kantara team was accused of sparking the intense conflicts, but Nabeel remained unfazed, strategically managing his team's efforts.

Shakti Team Emerges Victorious

In a live finale, Shakti's team claimed victory, leaving the opposition reeling.

Abhay's Shocking Ouster

In a surprising twist, Abhay was ousted as chief, his leadership tenure cut short.

