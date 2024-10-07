Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Gangavva returns as a wildcard contestant

From humble beginnings to becoming a household name, Gangavva's journey is an inspiration to millions. The 58-year-old actress, who entered Bigg Boss Telugu 8 as a wildcard contestant, has proven that talent knows no age.

A native of Lambadipalli village in Jagtial district, Gangavva's life was marked by struggles. Orphaned at a young age, she was married at just 15. Despite facing numerous challenges, she persevered and rose to fame with her YouTube channel "My Village Show." Her rustic charm, innocence, and straightforwardness endeared her to audiences.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 6th Oct Highlights, Manikanta Cries Again

Gangavva's Bigg Boss debut in Season 4 was a hit, but she voluntarily exited the show due to health concerns. This time around, she's back with a vengeance, determined to make the most of her second chance.

"I'll stay until the end," she declared, silencing doubters who thought her age would be a barrier.

Gangavva's simplicity and authenticity have won hearts. From village folk to city dwellers, her appeal transcends demographics. With her signature style and unapologetic attitude, she's all set to spice up the Bigg Boss 8 house.



Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Promo, Nominations Heat up The House