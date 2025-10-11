Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Alekya Chitti Pickles Ramya Makes Wild Card Entry

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is heating up, and the latest update is sure to excite fans. The show is all set to welcome a new wild card entrant this week—Ramya, who rose to fame with her stint on Alekya Chitti Pickles. Known for her lively personality and active social media presence, Ramya is expected to bring a fresh energy to the Bigg Boss house.

Her entry is likely to shake up the dynamics among the existing contestants, sparking new interactions, alliances, and perhaps some drama. Fans are particularly curious to see how she navigates the house, what strategies she employs, and whether she leans more towards entertainment or confrontation.

Bigg Boss has a history of wild card entries changing the course of the game, and Ramya’s addition is no exception. The makers have teased her grand entry, which is scheduled for this Sunday’s episode. With her vibrant persona and charm, she could become one of the most talked-about contestants this season.

Stay tuned as Bigg Boss 9 Telugu continues to deliver unexpected twists and thrilling moments. This Sunday promises to be an episode you won’t want to miss!