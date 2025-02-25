Bhairavi: Tollywood's New Kid on Block, Set to Romance Akash of Sakaaru Noukari Fame

Tollywood is all set to welcome a new glamorous addition! Bhairavi, an actress who perfectly blends beauty and talent, is making her debut in Telugu cinema. She plays the lead role in Production Number 1 under the Tathastu Creations banner, starring opposite Aakash, the son of renowned singer Sunitha, who gained fame with Sarkaaru Noukari. Despite this being her debut film, Bhairavi has delivered a performance filled with maturity and skill. According to the film unit, her acting in emotional and sentimental scenes is on another level. The team is confident that after the movie’s release, Bhairavi will leave a lasting impression on the hearts of Telugu audiences.

Directed by Shiva and produced by Thati Balakrishna, the film also features senior actors such as Raghu Babu, Prudhvi, and Prabhavati in significant roles.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Thati Balakrishna shared, "This movie is set against a village backdrop and is a romantic love suspense comedy. Aakash, known for his role in Sarkar Naukaari, is playing the hero, while Bhairavi is making her Telugu debut as the female lead. She perfectly fits the role of a traditional village girl, playing the hero’s sister-in-law. Her character will be one of the highlights of the film. We are confident that this movie will entertain everyone. Currently, the post-production work is in progress, and we will soon announce the movie title and release date."