Bhairavam Review and Rating: Garudan Telugu Remake Goes for a Toss

Bhairavam has been creating buzz with its aggressive promotions. The film, touted as the Telugu remake of the Tamil superhit Garudan, stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohith. It is expected to be a comeback film for all three, who have been battling a series of setbacks in their careers. Will this film turn their fortunes around? Let’s find out.

Plot

Bhairavam follows the story of three close friends — Varada (Nara Rohith), Gajapathi (Manchu Manoj), and Seenu (Bellamkonda Sreenivas) — whose lives are turned upside down when a powerful politician eyes ₹1000 crore worth of temple land. What unfolds is a tale of betrayal, action, and survival.

Performances

The film brings together three well-known heroes, each given roles that feel relevant and purposeful to the story.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas plays a calm, reserved character in the first half, mostly appearing in lighter moments and musical sequences. He gets more space to shine in the second half with impactful scenes that add depth to his character.

Manchu Manoj returns to the screen with an energetic and aggressive role. His strong screen presence and signature dialogue delivery are reminiscent of his father Mohan Babu, adding a nostalgic touch.

Nara Rohith is a pleasant surprise, portraying a rugged and intense character. His look and performance add weight to the narrative, and he handles the role with maturity and conviction.

Together, the trio share good chemistry and contribute meaningfully to the film’s progress.

Direction & Story

Director Vijay Kanakamedala, known for Naandhi and Ugram, takes on a remake this time. The film begins with an impressive rural setup and powerful introductions for the lead characters. While the early part of the story focuses more on surface-level scenes and songs, it gradually picks up momentum.

The pre-interval sequence is a highlight — introducing twists involving temple ornaments and land documents, and it’s handled with good intensity. Though the first half may feel familiar, the staging and screenplay improve steadily.

In the second half, the film dives deeper into drama and action. The Mamidi Thota episode, especially, adds suspense and emotional layers, offering a stronger connection to the characters. The climax introduces a divine element to Bellamkonda’s character — though it feels slightly rushed, it helps break the predictability of the conclusion.

Supporting Cast

Jayasudha appears in a brief, graceful role and performs well.

Ajay, Sampath Raj, and Sandeep Raj fit their parts convincingly.

Vennela Kishore appears briefly but isn’t given much scope for comedy.

The female leads mostly serve in supporting roles, with Aditi Shankar featured in a couple of songs.

Technical Aspects

Music by Sricharan Pakala is a mixed bag — the songs are average, but his background score stands out, especially during action scenes, elevating the intensity.

Cinematography by Hari K Vedantam captures the rustic backdrop authentically and consistently.

Editing by Chota K Prasad is largely smooth, though a few transitions could have been tighter.

Production values from Sri Sathya Sai Arts support the rural setting well, giving the film a grounded and realistic feel.

Highlights

Strong second half

Performances by all three lead actors

Engaging action blocks and impactful background score

Drawbacks

A slower and less engaging first half

Emotional connection between characters could be stronger

Songs feel somewhat forced

Climax could have had more buildup

Verdict:

Bhairavam starts off on a modest note but picks up pace as it progresses. With an engaging second half, solid performances, and a few well-executed action moments, it ends up being a decent one-time watch for fans of rural action dramas.