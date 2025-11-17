Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix This Holiday Season

As the festive season arrives and December fills up with gift-wrapping sessions, cozy nights, and warm cups of cocoa, one thing becomes essential — a holiday movie marathon. Whether you love heartwarming romances, magical adventures, family comedies, or musical cheer, Netflix has a sleigh-full of Christmas films to keep your spirits bright.

To help you plan your perfect watchlist, here’s a refreshed and expanded guide to some of the best Christmas movies you can stream right now — reordered, rewritten, and sprinkled with a few extra recommendations to make your binge even merrier.

1. Falling for Christmas

Lindsay Lohan makes a delightful comeback in this snowy rom-com. Playing a spoiled heiress who loses her memory after a skiing accident, she finds warmth — and possibly love — with a lodge owner and his daughter. Soft lights, snowy mountains, and a sweet romance make it perfect December viewing.

2. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

If you want something dazzling and heartfelt, this musical fantasy delivers. Forest Whitaker stars as a toymaker trying to rebuild his life and legacy after betrayal. With vibrant songs, whimsical visuals, and a moving story about hope and imagination, it's pure holiday magic.

3. A Boy Called Christmas

This enchanting adventure follows Nikolas, a young boy who travels across snowy lands to find a magical village of elves. With storytelling charm and a sense of wonder, it’s a film that brings back the childlike joy of the season.

4. A Castle for Christmas

Brooke Shields stars as a famous author escaping controversy and landing in a quaint Scottish village. When she impulsively wants to buy a castle, she clashes — and connects — with the grumpy duke who owns it. Cozy, charming, and castle-filled.

5. The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell shines as a larger-than-life Santa with attitude. When two siblings accidentally crash his sleigh, they must help him save Christmas. It's fun, fast, and festive — and the sequel brings Goldie Hawn on board as Mrs. Claus.

6. Christmas Inheritance

When a wealthy heiress is asked to visit a small town to prove she’s worthy of taking over her father’s company, she soon discovers the power of community and kindness. A gentle holiday romance with a classic “city girl meets small town” twist.

7. A Christmas Prince (Trilogy)

A journalist, a mysterious prince, and a fairytale kingdom — the recipe for a feel-good holiday binge. The series includes:

A Christmas Prince

The Royal Wedding

The Royal Baby

Perfect for viewers who love royal charm and holiday sparkle.

8. Christmas with You

A stressed-out pop star in need of inspiration ends up snowed in with a fan’s family — and unexpectedly bonds with her widowed father. Starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., this film balances music, romance, and family warmth.

9. Family Switch

Just before Christmas, a chaotic family experiences the ultimate challenge — a magical body swap that forces them to walk in each other’s shoes. Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms lead this funny, family-friendly film that mixes humor with heartfelt moments.

10. Holidate

Tired of holiday pressure and nosy relatives, two strangers make a pact to be each other's plus-one for all holidays — no strings attached. But as Christmas nears, those lines begin to blur. A modern, playful romantic comedy for adults.

11. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

A Scrooge-like landlord wants to evict an entire town for a commercial project — until a witty, glittering angel (Dolly Parton herself) steps in. With original songs, big emotions, and bright costumes, this musical brings cheer from start to finish.

12. Best. Christmas. Ever!

When two long-time frenemies end up spending Christmas together by accident, their rivalry bubbles beneath the surface. With Heather Graham and Brandy, this feel-good comedy explores expectations, envy, and unexpected reconnection.

13. Carry-On

For those who want holiday tension rather than tinsel, Carry-On blends thriller and Christmas vibes. On Christmas Eve, a TSA officer is threatened and forced into a twisted plot at the airport. Think Die Hard-energy but modern — a refreshing break from fluffy romances.

14. Hot Frosty

A snowy twist on a classic tale — Frosty the Snowman, but reimagined as an attractive, magical snowman brought to life. Lacey Chabert stars in this quirky, romantic comedy filled with warmth, humor, and unexpected enchantment.

Bonus Picks to Add More Cheer

Here are a few extra films to make your marathon even longer:

15. Klaus

A beautifully animated story about an unlikely friendship that warms an entire town. A modern Christmas classic full of emotion.

16. The Noel Diary

A bestselling author returns home for Christmas and unlocks secrets from his past when he meets a woman searching for answers of her own.

17. Let It Snow

A group of teenagers navigates love, friendship, and holiday chaos when a snowstorm hits their small town on Christmas Eve.

Final Thoughts

Whether you're in the mood for romance, laughter, music, magic, or suspense, Netflix has a Christmas movie for every kind of festive mood. Load up the cocoa, grab your fluffiest blanket, and start streaming your way through the season.

Let the holiday binge begin!

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