Best Bollywood Movies for Diwali 2025: Top 10 Films to Watch with Family

Diwali, the festival of lights, unites family and friends in joyful celebrations, mouth-watering food, and glittering moments. It's also the best time to unwind and indulge in the enchantment of Bollywood. Whether you like heartwarming family dramas, sentimental romances, or lighthearted comedies, Bollywood has a movie to suit every mood. Here's a compilation of the top Bollywood movies to watch on Diwali night 2025 that encapsulate the true spirit of the festival of love, joy, and togetherness.

1. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

A classic family film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a festivity of Indian customs, family, and emotions. Featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the movie portrays wonderfully love and sacrifice among a large, close-knit family. Its vibrant Diwali scene, with music and celebration, makes it a perfect movie for the festival.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Available on Netflix)

Few movies capture the drama and emotion of Indian family life better than Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, the film weaves drama, luxury, and emotional moments together. The classic Diwali sequence is still one of Bollywood's greatest on-screen celebrations.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do (Watch on Amazon Prime Video)

For a modern spin on family narrative, Dil Dhadakne Do is a welcome view. Aboard a luxury cruise, this movie tells us about family, love, and finding oneself through humor and wit. Its lively energy and emotional resonance make it an excellent option for a modern Diwali evening party.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (On Netflix)

If your Diwali celebration revolves around fun and friendship, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the ideal choice. With Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, it represents the experience of adventure, the energy of youth, and the value of relationships. The festive moments and energetic songs of the movie are ideally suited to the mood of the season.

5. Veer-Zaara (Amazon Prime Video)

A classic story of love and sacrifice, Veer-Zaara is an emotional classic that extols the goodness of human relationship. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the film is poignant as well as significant, and hence an ideal selection for a calm and contemplative Diwali night.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (Streaming on Netflix)

Finish your Diwali evening with a movie that has laughter, tears, and life's lessons. Kal Ho Naa Ho, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, urges one to live each day to the fullest and value those who make life worth living—a wonderful message for the festival of lights.

7. Baghban (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

If you’re in the mood for a touching family drama, Baghban is an emotional journey that highlights love, respect, and the bond between parents and children. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini deliver stellar performances in this story that reminds us of the true meaning of family, fitting beautifully with Diwali’s spirit of gratitude and togetherness.

8. Kabir Singh (Available on Netflix)

For others who like strong emotions and powerful performances, there is Kabir Singh with a tough romantic drama. Although it is not a festive movie, its powerful story and passion make it a favorite among moviegoers who desire something out of the ordinary over the long Diwali weekend.

9. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (On Netflix)

Celebrate friendship and life this Diwali with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, makes audiences want to experience joy, adventure, and self-discovery. Its upbeat and positive tone sits well with the festive season.

10. Kabir & Karan Johar's Family Classics Marathon

If you’re spending Diwali night with the entire family, create your own Bollywood marathon featuring Karan Johar’s grand emotional dramas—Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student of the Year, or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Each film brings its own mix of love, glamour, and heartfelt storytelling.

Final Thoughts

This Diwali 2025, let the light of diyas and the magic of Bollywood illuminate your night. From the family warmth of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the splendor of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to the life-enhancing message of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, these films will make your celebration even more special. So, pick your favorite foods, get cozy with loved ones, and let the enchantment of Bollywood illuminate your Diwali night.

Also read: Diwali Bank Holidays 2025: List of Cities with Bank Closures