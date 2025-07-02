The makers of ‘Akhanda 2: Thandavam’, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, have officially announced a new addition to the star cast. Harshaali Malhotra, fondly remembered as the silent little girl Munni from Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is making her Telugu debut with this film. She will be seen playing the role of Janani.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the film’s production house, 14 Reels Plus, through their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Sharing the update, they wrote:

“A smile of an angel and a heart of gold. Introducing Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame #HarshaaliMalhotra as 'Janani' from #Akhanda2 #Akhanda2Thandaavam – in theatres this Dussehra, 25th September.”

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2: Thandavam stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role and marks the actor-director duo’s fourth collaboration. The film has already triggered massive excitement among fans ever since the power-packed teaser dropped on Balakrishna’s birthday.

The teaser showcased the actor in a fierce, divine avatar, hinting at a strong spiritual backdrop with Lord Shiva’s mount Nandi and a blazing Trishul, alongside high-octane action scenes choreographed by renowned stunt duo Ram-Lakshman.

S Thaman, known for delivering hit scores in Balakrishna’s recent films, returns as the music composer for the sequel. The film is being bankrolled by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and is presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

Joining the cast alongside Balakrishna and Harshaali are Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty as the antagonist. The movie was filmed across various picturesque and culturally significant locations including Georgia and the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The film’s technical crew boasts names like:

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detake (Cinematography)

Tammiraju (Editor)

A.S. Prakash (Art Director)

With a gripping narrative, divine symbolism, action-packed sequences, and a stellar cast, Akhanda 2: Thandavam promises to be a full-fledged mass entertainer. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 25, coinciding with Dussehra celebrations.