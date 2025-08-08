Bakasura Restaurant Review & Rating: No Taste, No Flavour, Just Half-Baked!

Bakasura Restaurant, headlined by comedians Praveen and Viva Harsha, arrives with the promise of a spooky-yet-funny ride. Marketed as a horror comedy, it set expectations for a laugh-filled experience sprinkled with light scares. But the real question is — what’s cooking here, and does it actually satisfy the appetite for entertainment?

Story

Paramesh (Praveen), a software employee with big dreams of owning a restaurant, lives with four friends in Hyderabad. Desperate for money, they try ghost-hunting videos for YouTube and end up in a palace, where they find a Tantra Sastra book. One ill-fated ritual later, a restless spirit is unleashed. What follows is a series of strange events as the gang tries to figure out if the ghost is friend or foe — and how to deal with it.

Where It Falters

Bakasura Restaurant starts with an interesting enough setup but quickly runs out of ideas. The problem isn’t the premise — it’s the execution. Once the ghost is introduced, the narrative should have picked up pace. Instead, it slows down and gets bogged in repetitive comedy and filler scenes.

The second half is the real culprit. What could have been tense, funny, or at least engaging turns into a stretched-out slog. The pre-climax at the dargah feels randomly inserted and badly written, completely breaking the flow.

Character work is another letdown. Harsha Chemudu is wasted in an underdeveloped role — his flashback is rushed and unconvincing. Krishna Bhagawan is just functional, and the heroines contribute almost nothing to the story. Even the ghost, which should have been the main attraction, is underutilised, with no real scares or memorable presence.

The humour, which is supposed to be the backbone of a horror comedy, is wildly inconsistent. A few early ghost-interaction scenes are fun, but most of the comedy feels forced, repetitive, and unnecessarily stretched, draining energy instead of adding it.

Technical Weak Spots

Director SJ Shiva’s attempt to juggle horror and humour falters due to patchy writing and poor pacing. Scenes drag beyond their welcome, and the editing fails to tighten the slack. While the cinematography captures the setting well enough and the music works in bits, neither elevates the material.

Bottom Line

Bakasura Restaurant is the kind of horror comedy that has the ingredients for a decent watch but serves them up in a bland, overcooked package. Praveen delivers a sincere lead performance, and Harsha Chemudu makes the most of his brief moments, but the film’s lack of narrative focus, sluggish second half, and filler scenes sink it.

Rating: 2/5 – A routine, forgettable attempt that’s safe to skip