Atlee and wife Priya welcome second child, a baby girl

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on April 20, 2026. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, delighting fans and the film industry alike.

The announcement came with a heartwarming and creative post. Atlee revealed that they are “feeling blessed,” along with a cute illustration featuring their son Meer, who is now a proud elder brother. The message on the poster read that the couple had been blessed with a baby girl, making the moment even more special.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from celebrities and fans across the industry. Popular actors and colleagues extended their wishes, celebrating the couple’s new chapter as a family of four.

Atlee and Priya, who got married in 2014, had earlier welcomed their first child, Meer, in January 2023. With the arrival of their daughter, the family is now embracing a new phase filled with happiness and excitement.

On the professional front, Atlee continues to stay busy with his upcoming big-budget projects, including a much-awaited film that has already created strong buzz among fans. Meanwhile, this personal milestone has taken center stage, with well-wishers showering love on the director and his family.