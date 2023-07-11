Ashish Vidyarthi Visits Bali With Newlywed Wife Rupali Barua, See Pics

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua, who recently tied the knot, are enjoying a dreamy vacation in Bali.



The actor and his wife shared the same picture from their holiday destination in Bali, Indonesia. Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua are all smiles for the camera in the selfie, taken by the actor. They are posing against the green backdrop and blue sky in the frame.

The couple shared the same caption which read, "Lit in the glory of togetherness." The picture garnered love from the Internet. One Instagram user wrote, "Bless you both. So happy to see you both in one frame." Another user commented, "Lovely." Take a look at Ashish Vidyarthi's post here: