Apple Original’s F1 to Hit Screens in Telugu, Tamil, and Other Indian Languages

The adrenaline-fueled Hollywood action spectacle F1 is gearing up for a grand release across India on June 27, creating a buzz among moviegoers and racing enthusiasts alike. As the title suggests, F1 dives deep into the world of high-stakes Formula 1 racing, promising a gripping cinematic ride filled with speed, thrill, and drama.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, who also wrote the story, F1 features jaw-dropping race sequences and edge-of-the-seat action. Hollywood icon and Academy Award-winner Brad Pitt takes the lead, portraying a seasoned driver navigating the intense world of competitive racing.

The film is backed by an impressive production lineup including Apple Original Films, Warner Bros. Pictures, Plan B Entertainment, and Don Apollo Films Productions.

Speaking to the media, director Joseph Kosinski described F1 as a “complete action-packed entertainer,” highlighting Brad Pitt’s dedication to the role. He noted that Pitt not only transformed himself physically and emotionally to embody the character but also played a pivotal role behind the scenes as a producer.

“Brad brought an unmatched level of involvement to this project,” Kosinski said. “His understanding of the character and the story added great depth to the film. Honestly, if he hadn’t agreed to do this role, I’m not sure this film would have ever been made.”

With its blend of Hollywood star power, immersive storytelling, and electrifying race sequences, F1 is poised to take the box office by storm when it races into cinemas on June 27.