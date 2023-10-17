AP Tourism Minister Roja inaugurates the Mee Kadupuninda Hotel

Roja, renowned for her exceptional performances in Telugu cinema, graciously shared her thoughts about the Mee Kadupuninda hotel and paid tribute to Shreevani. Shreevani Vikramaditya Sandeep, a seasoned artist and actor, graced us with her presence in Manikonda for this special occasion. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to them. They have all assembled here in Manikonda, reveling in the delectable offerings from our kitchen.

It's heartening to know that they have taken a liking to my North Andhra-style dishes, particularly the Royyala Iguru and Chepala Pulusu. While I take immense pleasure in the art of cooking, I have kept my culinary talents rather discreet. At this delightful event, they had the opportunity to relish my exquisite vegetarian and non-vegetarian Andhra-style dishes. I trust they had an exceptional experience exploring the rich flavors of Telugu cuisine, and I eagerly anticipate welcoming them back for more tasteful experiences and further appreciation from the Telugu community.