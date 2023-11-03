Anukunnavanni Jaragavu Konni Movie Review

Cast: Sriram Nimmala, Kalapala Mounika, Posani Krishna Murali, Babaloo, Bigg Boss Kireeti, Sneha Madhuri, Gautham Raju, Mirchi Hemant

Music: Gideon Katta

Editor: KCB Hari

Producer and Director: G Sandeep

Plot: Hero Shree Ram Nimmala (Karthik) and Kalapala Mounika (Madhu) work as a call boy and a call girl, respectively. The rest of the story explores why Karthik and Madhu chose that profession, the challenges they face due to an accident, and how they overcome these obstacles.

Performances: Posani Krishna Murali gives a commendable job, thoroughly entertaining the audience in the second half. Heroine Kalapala Mounika did a fantastic job, even though it is her debut movie. Other actors, including Kireeti, Sneha Madhuri, Sonia Chowdary, Gautham Raju, and Mirchi Hemant, play their parts effectively in the film.

Technicalities: Director G Sandeep did a commendable job as a director and producer; it's not easy to handle both roles. The passion for the movie and the hard work put into it are visible on the screen. Gideon Katta provided the music for the film, and Editor KCB Hari's work ensures the film maintains a crisp pace. Anukunnavanni Jargavu Konni introduces a new concept that the audience may appreciate.

Verdict: Anukunnavanni Jargavu Konni is a decent entertainer.



Rating:2.5/5