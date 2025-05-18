Anasuya Bharadwaj Buys Luxury House, Gruhapravesam Photos Go Viral

Tollywood anchor-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, known for her powerful screen presence and anchoring skills, has stepped into a new chapter in her personal life. The actress has recently bought a luxurious new house in Hyderabad and held a grand housewarming ceremony on May 12 (Monday) with her family and close friends.

Anasuya shared the happy news with her fans through a heartfelt post on social media. She also posted several photos from the housewarming event, which quickly went viral. She revealed that she named her new home ‘Shrirama Sanjeevani’, inspired by her spiritual beliefs.

In her Facebook post, she wrote,

“With the grace of Seetharamanjaneya, with the blessings of our parents, and with the love of all of you... another chapter in our life. 'Shrirama Sanjeevani' – the name of our new home. Jai Shriram, Jai Hanuman.”

The pictures show Anasuya and her husband Sushank Bharadwaj performing traditional Telugu housewarming rituals. They were seen bringing a cow into the house, pouring milk, and performing pujas in a spiritual and cultural setting. Hymns were sung while the couple entered their new home. Several photos also feature Anasuya with her children and husband in front of their new residence.

The ceremony was a private affair, attended only by close family members and friends. According to sources, Anasuya had the house designed to match her personal style and preferences.

Fans across social media platforms are congratulating her and sending warm wishes. Many appreciated her dedication to tradition and the spiritual touch to the ceremony.

In terms of her career, Anasuya currently has no film projects in hand. She was last seen in ‘Pushpa 2’ and also worked in a film titled ‘Ari: My Name is Nobody’, directed by Paper Boy fame Shankar, but the film has not yet been released.

Currently, she appears as a mentor on the reality show ‘Kirrak Boys Khiladi Girls Season 2’ airing on Star Maa. Interestingly, Anasuya is now more often seen at shopping mall inaugurations than on film sets. Reports suggest she charges between Rs. 10 to 15 lakhs for each mall launch appearance. Her demand remains high, and she continues to receive invitations from various event organizers.

With a new home and ongoing TV presence, Anasuya Bharadwaj continues to stay in the spotlight, balancing her personal life with her professional charm.