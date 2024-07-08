Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Panday Welcomes Baby Boy

Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, recently had a baby boy with her husband, Ivor McCray. Throughout her pregnancy, Alanna kept her fans updated on social media. She announced the birth on Instagram, and her cousin Ananya was thrilled. Let's learn more about Alanna!

Here's how Alanna Panday is related to Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Alanna Panday are cousins. Ananya's father, actor Chunky Panday, is the brother of Alanna's father, businessman Chikki Panday. They share a close bond and often express their affection for each other on social media.

For the unversed, Alanna Panday is a well-known social media influencer and also a model. She is the daughter of fitness trainer Deanna Panday.