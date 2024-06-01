Video: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Cruise Party with Katy Perry Performance

The Cannes skyline was illuminated by a stunning fireworks display, arranged as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebrations. The couple hosted a lavish cruise party on the French Riviera, headlined by pop star Katy Perry. After Perry's electrifying performance, guests on the luxury cruise enjoyed a spectacular fireworks show.

Reports suggested that the sky was lit up with colourful fireworks shortly after Perry performed her hit single 'Firework'. Spectators along the coastline captured videos of the mesmerizing display, adding to the event's grandeur. Social media platforms were soon flooded with visuals from the over-the-top cruise party.

During their pre-wedding celebrations, which began in May, the couple also wowed their guests with an elaborate drone show that depicted the bride and groom's romantic journey. The pre-wedding cruise party was attended by numerous celebrities, business magnates, and close friends of the Ambani and Merchant families. The event featured a mix of international entertainment and luxurious amenities, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant in an elaborate ceremony on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding will be a 3-day affair, concluding with a grand reception on July 14.