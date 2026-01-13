Anaganaga Oka Raju will feel like the Sankranti festival itself: Naveen Polishetty

Releasing this Sankranthi amid high expectations, Anaganaga Oka Raju is a true festive entertainer. The film stars star entertainer Naveen Polishetty, who has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences with three consecutive blockbusters. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios. The film is directed by debutant Mari, with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and music composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

From the very beginning, the film’s promotional content stood out for its freshness and caught audience attention. Set to deliver a complete entertainment feast this Sankranthi, Anaganaga Oka Raju is releasing in theatres on January 14, 2026. The recently released trailer doubled expectations, and as the film gears up for its theatrical release, the team held a pre-release press meet.

Speaking at the press meet, Naveen Polishetty said, “First of all, Sankranthi greetings to everyone. For us Telugu people, Sankranthi is a very special festival. No matter how many problems we have, we forget them all, meet our loved ones, and spend time happily together. We put stress aside, enjoy festive food, laugh with everyone, and have a great time. That same energy is what you’ll see in Anaganaga Oka Raju. The film is designed to take away your stress and make you laugh freely.

The amazing response you gave to the trailer doubled our confidence in the film. The jokes from the trailer went viral on social media. We received feedback from all sections saying it feels like a perfect festival film, a complete family entertainer, and that it’s very, very good. Bookings are already getting an excellent response. Especially overseas, the pre-sales alone have crossed the opening numbers of my previous films. Matching the interest you’re showing, the film will definitely entertain you to the fullest.”

Heroine Meenakshi Chaudhary said, “All of us have worked extremely hard and are coming before you with a good film. We’re eagerly waiting for your response. You will definitely enjoy the film and keep laughing throughout. Please watch it with your family and enjoy. Laugh freely and celebrate this Sankranthi happily.”

Director Maari said, “The film has turned out really well. It’s a perfect festival entertainer. Sankranthi is a special festival for Telugu people. It’s an emotion for us. We’re very happy to release our film as a Sankranthi gift. This is a clean entertainer you can watch with your family and laugh freely. On January 14, go to the theatre with your family, forget all your worries, and laugh wholeheartedly for two and a half hours. Celebrate this festival with Raju.”

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said, “The film is based on a beautiful story set against the Godavari backdrop. In Naveen’s style, it’s filled with a lot of fun. There’s also a political satire episode set in a rural backdrop. While the film will make you laugh a lot, it also carries a strong emotional high towards the end. Comedy, emotion, action, songs – this is a festival film made with all the elements.”

Child actor Revanth said,

“Thanks to Sithara Entertainments and Naveen garu for giving me such a great opportunity. I played a very good role in the film and appear in both the first and second halves. You’ll laugh a lot watching the movie. Please come to the theatre on January 14 and watch it.”