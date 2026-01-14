Anaganaga Oka Raju First Review: Naveen Polishetty's Laugh Riot This Sankranti 

After a brief hiatus, Naveen Polishetty makes a confident return to the big screen with Anaganaga Oka Raju, reaffirming why audiences place immense trust in his choices and performances. Known for his commitment and sharp comic instincts, Naveen once again proves that he can carry a film almost single-handedly with sheer energy and timing. The film opens on a breezy, entertaining note, firmly rooted in gag-driven humour.

Story

In vibrant Gaurapuram, the story introduces Raju (Naveen Polishetty), a man dreaming of a larger-than-life, king-size existence, which neatly sets the tone for the humour and the situations that follow. He meets spirited Charulatha (Meenakshi Chaudhary). Their story unfolds at a grand wedding in this humorous family festival entertainer.

Analysis

Naveen Polishetty completely dominates the screen in the first half. His infectious energy, expressive body language, and impeccable comic timing elevate even simple scenes into laugh-worthy moments. The storytelling doesn’t aim for complexity; instead, it comfortably moves from one gag to the next, ensuring steady entertainment without weighing the film down with heavy drama.

The interval block is decent and functional, smoothly transitioning the audience into the second half rather than ending on a dramatic high. The first half relies largely on situational comedy and Naveen’s trademark one-liners. While the humour starts off modestly, the narrative gradually finds its rhythm, becoming increasingly engaging as the film progresses. Once it settles in, the laughs flow consistently, keeping the mood light and cheerful.

In the latter half, the election-focused track feels fairly ordinary and doesn’t add anything substantially new beyond the humour that works well earlier. However, the film continues to ride on its comedic strength, ensuring the entertainment quotient remains intact.

Naveen Polishetty completely dominates the screen in the first half. His infectious energy, expressive body language, and impeccable comic timing elevate even simple scenes into laugh-worthy moments. The storytelling doesn’t aim for complexity; instead, it comfortably moves from one gag to the next, ensuring steady entertainment without weighing the film down with heavy drama.

Finally

Overall, Anaganaga Oka Raju works as a feel-good entertainer powered by Naveen Polishetty’s strengths. It may not reinvent comedy, but it succeeds in delivering clean, enjoyable fun, driven by a performer who knows exactly how to connect with the audience. For fans of light-hearted humour and Naveen’s brand of comedy, the film makes for a pleasant theatrical watch this Sankranti holiday season.

Rating: 3.25/5