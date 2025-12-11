Allu Arjun’s Wife Sneha Shares Pics of Christmas Tree, Allu Family Set for Christmas 2025 Holidays

Allu Sneha Reddy, wife of Allu Arjun, has once again delighted fans by offering a peek into the family’s cosy Christmas celebrations at their Hyderabad home. In her latest Instagram reel that went vial and garnered millions of views, Sneha showcases an elegant and thoughtfully decorated holiday setup that reflects both style and sentiment.

At the centre of the festive display stands a striking Christmas tree embellished with personalised red ornaments. Each bauble carries a family member’s name or initials—“AA” for Allu Arjun, “Arjun,” “Snehal,” along with dedicated ornaments for their children Arha and Ayaan. The charming custom décor adds a distinctive Allu-family touch, making the tree a symbolic celebration of togetherness.

Fans have been quick to appreciate not just the aesthetic appeal but also the warmth behind the gesture, noting how the Allu family continues to set wholesome festive trends. The moment also highlights how Christmas has increasingly become a widely celebrated occasion across India, transcending communities and simply spreading joy.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is immersed in the shoot for his much-anticipated project AA22 × A6, directed by Atlee and featuring Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Despite a demanding schedule, the star appears to be effortlessly balancing blockbuster commitments with precious family time.

The Allu family’s festive reel continues to resonate with fans, adding a cheerful sparkle to the holiday season.