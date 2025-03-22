Allu Arjun India’s highest-paid actor? Charges ₹175 crore for Atlee’s film

Icon Star Allu Arjun is making headlines once again with reports suggesting he is set to become the highest-paid actor in India after Pushpa 2. According to industry buzz, the actor has signed a massive deal for his next film with Tamil director Atlee, reportedly charging a whopping ₹175 crore as remuneration.

Adding to the excitement, reports also claim that Allu Arjun has entered into a profit-sharing agreement with Sun Pictures, securing 15% of the film’s profits in addition to his remuneration. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that the makers are gearing up to start shooting for this highly anticipated project from October. If these reports turn out to be true, Allu Arjun will cement his position as one of the top-paid actors in the country. Stay tuned for more updates!