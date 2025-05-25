Allu Aravind Press Meet on Theatres Bandh: I'm Not Among Those Four - Mega Producer Clarifies

Senior producer Allu Aravind addressed the media to clarify rumors circulating for the past two days regarding a group referred to as "those four people."

"For the past two days, reports have been coming out about 'those four people'," he said. "But I am not one of them."

He added that the idea of "those four" was relevant a decade ago, but now the number of key players in the industry has grown significantly. "That concept was from ten years ago. Today, there are more than ten people influencing the industry," he stated.

Addressing speculation about his influence in the theatre business, Allu Aravind said, "In Telangana, I own only one theatre – AAA Cinemas. Even in Andhra Pradesh, I have control over fewer than 15 theatres."

He concluded by saying he wanted to clear the air and stop the spread of misinformation.

Allu Aravind owns Geetha Arts production and distribution business. Allu Aravind is father of Icon Star Allu Arjun who is reigning with Pushpa 2's blockbuster success.