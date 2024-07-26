Ali Reza Ram NRI Movie Review

Bigg Boss fame Ali Reza's film Ram NRI has released today in the theatres with decent buzz. N Lakshmi Nanda has directed it. Muvva Satyanarayana Singaluri is the producer and Mohan Krishna is the presenter under Muvva Creations and SMK Films.

Plot:

Ram (Ali Reza) is the only son of Srinivas (Muvva Satyanarayana) and Sana, who runs an association in the USA to educate about Indian culture under the name of Viswa Bharathi. Feeling lonely due to his parents' busy schedules, Ram decides to visit his grandparents, Ram Chandraiah (Vijay Chandar) and Geethanjali, in India. There, he meets Sravani (Sitanarayanan), a bank employee, and quickly falls in love with her.

A twist in the tale arises when Ram discovers some startling facts about his father and grandfather. What these revelations are and how Ram handles the situation is best experienced on the big screen.

Cast performances

Ali Reza delivers his best in the role of an NRI and was impressive throughout the film with his acting skills. Actress Sitanarayanan had a good screen presence and has a decent chemistry with Ali Reza. Vijay Chander role and Geethanjali do justice to their roles.

Surya, Jayavani, Muvva Satyanarayana and Sana are adequate.

Technical Departments

Director Lakshmi Nanda's vision for exploring the impact of our fast-paced lives is clear, and his direction is competent. While the film's message about the pressures of modern existence is commendable, the screenplay could have been more effective in conveying this to audiences. The production values by Muvva Creations & SMK Films are polished, and Sravan's music complements the film. However, the cinematography and editing could have been enhanced to elevate the overall viewing experience.

Plus Points

1. Emotional Scenes between the characters played by Ali Reza and Vijay Chander tug at the heartstrings.

2. The fun quotient in the first hour is measured.

3. The romantic track is cool.

4. The film picks pace in the pre-interval block

5. The film's runtime is right.

Minus Points

1. The film could have done away with a few unnecessary scenes here and there.

2. The background score could have been better.

Movie Analysis:

Ram NRI attempts to explore the significance of love and relationships in our fast-paced lives. The film highlights the everyday issue of neglecting family and loved ones due to professional commitments. While the message is commendable, the execution is far from perfect.

The film should have drawn interesting lessons from successful films in a similar space. For example, the 2017 film Shatamanam Bhavathi knew how to do it.

Rating:2.5/5