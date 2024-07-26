PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar hail selection of Charaideo Maidams to Unesco World Heritage list

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Calling it as a matter of "immense joy and pride" for India, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that the selection of Assam's Charaideo Maidams to Unesco World Heritage list on Friday underlines the priority that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to the development of the Northeast in the last one decade.

In a significant cultural achievement for India, 'Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty' from Assam was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.

"A moment of pride that an icon of the Ahom culture - the Moidams at Charaideo - has been listed as a cultural world heritage site by UNESCO today. This is the first such cultural site in the North East. Its selection underlines the priority that the Government has given to the development of the North East in the last one decade. Recognise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and encouragement to our efforts for this listing," Jaishankar, who is currently in Laos for the ASEAN meetings, said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his happiness and pride at the development.

"A matter of immense joy and pride for India! The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Moidams join the World Heritage List," he said while responding to Unesco post on social media.

The Maidams of Choraideo, which celebrate and preserve royal lineage through colossal architecture, are comparable to the pyramids of Egyptian pharaohs and royal graves in ancient China.

It is the 43rd property from India to be included in the Unesco World Heritage List and the third from Assam, following Kaziranga National Park and Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, both inscribed under the 'natural' category in 1985.

"The purpose of including these heritage sites in Unesco's list is to preserve and promote shared heritage based on OUVs (Outstanding Universal Values) found in cultural, natural as well as mixed properties across 195 countries," said the Ministry of Culture.

India became a member of the World Heritage Committee from 2021-25 and is currently hosting its first-ever session since joining UNESCO's World Heritage Convention of 1972.

The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee started on July 21 and will last until July 31 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.