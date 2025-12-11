Akhanda 2 Ticket Price Hike: Case Filed in Telangana High Court

In an unexpected development, the producers of Akhanda-2 have been hit with a fresh legal setback just hours before the film’s grand premiere. A lunch-motion petition has been filed in the High Court seeking to strike down the Government Order (GO) issued by the state government permitting a temporary hike in cinema ticket prices for the film’s release.

The petition was filed by advocate Srinivasa Reddy, who argued that the GO lacks sufficient legal justification and violates established norms governing cinema pricing. According to the petitioner, allowing differential pricing for selected films could lead to unfair practices and place unnecessary financial burden on audiences. The High Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing shortly, and the outcome may influence the film’s box-office projections during its crucial opening weekend.

Despite the legal challenge, ticket bookings for Akhanda-2 have already gone live across the state, with several theatres reporting strong advance sales. Industry analysts note that the buzz around the film, combined with the franchise’s existing fan base, has contributed to robust pre-release excitement. Premieres are scheduled for tonight, and theatre owners are closely monitoring the court proceedings, which could determine whether the revised ticket rates remain valid.

With the film set to begin its theatrical run amid legal uncertainty, all eyes are now on the High Court. The ruling will not only impact Akhanda-2 but may also set a precedent for future ticket pricing policies in the state.