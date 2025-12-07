Akhanda 2 New Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Eyes Christmas 2025

Akhanda 2, the much-awaited sequel to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s blockbuster Akhanda, has been facing a series of unexpected hurdles, with its release getting stalled for weeks. What was initially planned as a December 5, 2025 worldwide release has now been pushed back due to a legal tussle involving the film’s rights.

According to industry sources, a long-standing dispute between the producers and Eros International resurfaced just days before the movie’s scheduled release. Eros reportedly claimed unresolved rights and financial issues, prompting them to seek legal intervention demanding Rs 28 Crore. This led to a temporary halt on theatrical screenings in several territories, creating uncertainty across the distribution chain.

The impact was immediate—Nizam and AP exhibitors paused advance bookings, ticketing platforms withheld show listings, and fans were left confused as last-minute negotiations unfolded behind the scenes. The production house, 14 Reels Plus, maintained that the film is ready for release but cannot proceed unless the legal matter is fully resolved.

With discussions now moving in a positive direction, insiders reveal that the makers are preparing for a grand Christmas release on December 25, 2025, provided the legal clearance comes through on time. The holiday weekend is expected to offer a strong advantage at the box office, especially with Balakrishna’s massive fan base eagerly waiting.

If locked, the Christmas release strategy could benefit from festive footfalls and extended holiday demand, giving Akhanda 2 the kind of wide, celebratory release the makers always envisioned.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, trade circles are optimistic that the film will finally break free from its legal roadblocks and roar into cinemas this Christmas.

Notably, Akhanda 2 did a fantastic business due to its demand in trade and massive success of its franchise. Akhanda was sold for Rs 180 crore, including Rs 110 crore in theatrical rights and a Rs 70 crore OTT deal with Netflix.