Akhanda 2 Legal Issue: Do Producers Owe ₹28 Crore to Eros? What Happened in the Madras High Court?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited sequel Akhanda 2 has been postponed indefinitely, just hours before its planned worldwide release on December 5. The makers, 14 Reels Plus, announced the delay as the film became entangled in legal issues and financial problems, creating confusion across the Telugu states. A new release date has not been announced.

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Confusion Over Bookings in Telugu States

The trouble began early in the day when fans noticed that advance bookings were not opening in several regions, especially in Nizam. Exhibitors said they had no clear information, and fans kept checking ticketing platforms for updates.

By afternoon, it became clear that the issues were not being resolved. Paid premieres planned for December 4 were cancelled, and overseas screenings were also halted because the Key Delivery Messages (KDMs) required for digital projection were not cleared. This confirmed that the film was facing more serious internal problems.

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Reports suggest that 14 Reels Plus has been dealing with financial pressure from previous projects that did not perform well, adding to the complications surrounding Akhanda 2. While financial hurdles are not unusual in the industry, the last-minute postponement of such a major release came as a shock.

Legal Roadblock in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the film hit a legal roadblock after Eros International Media Limited approached the Madras High Court over an ongoing financial dispute. The court issued an order stopping the release of Akhanda 2, citing a long-pending arbitral claim of around ₹28 crore against 14 Reels Entertainment.

According to Eros, 14 Reels Plus was attempting to release the film under its name to bypass the financial obligations tied to 14 Reels Entertainment. After reviewing the arguments, a Division Bench of the court restrained the release, distribution, and commercial use of the film until further orders.

Awaiting New Release Date

Akhanda 2, starring Balakrishna alongside Samyuktha and Harshaali Malhotra, was one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year. With the postponement leaving fans disappointed, all eyes are now on 14 Reels Plus as they work to resolve the issues and announce a fresh release date.

Also read: Akhanda 2 Release Postponed from Dec 5: What Exactly Happened?