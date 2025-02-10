Aishwarya Rajesh at Kolors Healthcare New Branch Opening Event

Aishwarya Rajesh, who is riding high with Sankranthiki Vastunnam movie's blockbuster success, made a special appearance at the Banjara Hills branch of Kolors Healthcare. On this occasion, she inaugurated the new ‘Kolors Healthcare 2.0’ unit and personally reviewed the advanced healthcare services offered by the company.

Speaking at the event, Aishwarya Rajesh emphasized the importance of healthcare for everyone. She appreciated the efforts of Kolors Healthcare in providing quality services using modern technology. “We all wish for good health and beauty, and Kolors Healthcare has been fulfilling this need for many people. It is exciting to see the organization upgrading itself with the latest technology as Kolors Healthcare 2.0,” she said. Expressing her wishes for the company’s success, she added, “Just like Sankranthiki Vastunnam movie, Kolors should also become a blockbuster.”

Kolors Healthcare COO Shivaji Kuna stated that the organization, which began in 2004, is now integrating advanced technology into its services with the launch of Kolors Healthcare 2.0. He further announced plans to expand from the current 50 branches to 250 branches nationwide by the end of next year.

Kolors Healthcare Executive Director Rayudu mentioned that Kolors Healthcare 2.0 is equipped with US FDA-approved technology, ensuring world-class services.

The launch event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Minerva Hotels Chairman and former MP Prabhakar Reddy and CBIT Director Divya Reddy, who extended their best wishes to the management of Kolors Healthcare.