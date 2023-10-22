Aim is to make movies that appeal to youth and family audiences- producer Seven Hills Satish Kumar!

Seven Hills Productions is set to release a movie featuring popular Telugu Bigg Boss Season 7 fame Gautam Krishna as the hero. Swetha Avasthi and Ramya Pasupuleti are the lead actresses, and the film is directed by P. Navin Kumar. Satish Kumar is producing it.



Recently, he received accolades for producing the film "Battala Ramaswami Biopic," and he has also brought "Coffee With A Killer" with R.P. Patnaik. The shooting is progressing rapidly, and three schedules have been completed so far.

Satish Kumar is producing the film with great enthusiasm, and it's a joy for him to work with Gautam Krishna, who has gained popularity through the Bigg Boss Season 7 show.

He has also been receiving good response on digital platforms. This story has perfectly suited him. Gautam Krishna manages his schedule efficiently, even amidst his busy schedule with the Bigg Boss show.



A film that portrays the journey of an ordinary middle-class individual, from a student to a corporate professional. It connects with both family and youth. We will soon release the first look and teaser.



After completing production, we will announce the release date. My aim is to make movies that connect with both family and youth."