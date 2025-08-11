Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Spark Dating Rumours at Saiyaara Success Part

After the success of the recent film Saiyaara, the media has focused on the off-screen romance between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The highest-grossing love film in Indian cinema history is currently Saiyaraa, a Hindi production that has made over Rs. 500 crore globally.

Celebrating the success of the movie, the Saiyaara team has organised a party in Mumbai, where the main leads of the film were spotted together having a long conversation during the event. This led the fans to fuel dating speculations among fans and netizens. Sharing the conversation video, one of the Reddit users writes, “They look cute together,” and another commented beneath the post, “Hope they carry on the success in the future too.” Many users later started commenting about how these two main leads of Saiyaara are dating.

The movie, Saiyaara, was directed by Mohit Suri with intense love and emotional drama, which shook the box office with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s heartfelt performances alongside intense music composition by several Bollywood musicians. Saiiyaara, currently, stands as the second-highest grosser of 2025, as Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava leads in the first position.