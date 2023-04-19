Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will be seen doing an item number with Akhil Akkineni in the film Agent which is slated for release on April 28.

Recently, pictures from the set of Urvashi Rautela with Akhil Akkineni were leaked online. where she is seen shaking a leg with our 'Ayyagaru' Akhil Akkineni and Mammothy. Surender Reddy’s Agent is said to be a 100 crore budget pan-Indian spy action thriller film. Agent which was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The movie has been produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and shot in Budapest. Agent is all set for a theatrical release on 28 April 2023.

Urvashi was most recently seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song, which became the biggest party anthem. Urvashi's will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also be seen in 'Inspector Avinash' with Randeep Hooda. In the suspense film 'Black Rose,' Urvashi will also be seen playing the lead role. She will also appear in the Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. She will be seen opposite Michele Morrone from 365 Days in her Hollywood debut.

Meanwhile, the makers of Agent released the trailer of the movie on Tuesday evening. Akhil Akkineni is seen as a bold, adventurous spy, and he looks pretty impressive as he fearlessly dives into action as shown in the trailer. The footage is nothing short of amazing and thrilling and his new transformed look is amazing. Check out the Agent trailer below.

