Adhi Dha Surprisu Song from Robinhood: Ketika Sharma Raises Temperatures, Watch Video

The makers of Robinhood, starring Nithiin and directed by Venky Kudumula, have unveiled the much-anticipated third single, "Adhi Dha Surprisu" Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Sreeleela as the female lead.

As the title suggests, the song is packed with unexpected and humorous moments centered around Ketika Sharma’s character, adding a delightful twist to the narrative. GV Prakash Kumar delivers a pulsating mass number with infectious beats, elevated by the rich blend of veena and Nadaswaram, lending the track a classy yet high-energy feel.

Ketika Sharma turns up the heat in this special number, exuding glamour and confidence. Dressed in a stunning jasmine-hued blouse, she mesmerizes with her sizzling dance moves, making the song a visual spectacle. Her electrifying presence ensures the dance floor is on fire.

Neeti Mohan and Anurag Kulkarni infuse the song with their dynamic vocals, while Academy Award-winner Chandrabose's quirky lyrics add to its charm. Choreographed by Sekhar Master, the energetic dance moves perfectly complement the song’s upbeat tempo. Adding to the surprises, the final moments of the song showcase a special dance sequence featuring Nithiin and Sreeleela together.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood is gearing up for a grand release on March 28th. With Sai Sriram handling cinematography, Koti as the editor, and Raam Kumar as the art director, the film promises a visual and musical treat.

With the release just around the corner, anticipation is at an all-time high for this entertainer that guarantees fun, music, and unexpected twists.