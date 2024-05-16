Aamir's Son To Romance Janhvi's Sister Khushi Kapoor: Love Today Hindi Remake

Big news for Bollywood enthusiasts! Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son, is making his Bollywood debut, stirring excitement among fans. He's involved in several projects, including the eagerly awaited "Maharaj." Additionally, Junaid is gearing up for the remake of the Tamil hit, "Love Today," alongside Khushi Kapoor. This film, directed by Advait Chandan (known for "Secret Superstar" and "Laal Singh Chaddha"), has Aamir Khan closely involved in its pre-production. Despite initial delays due to extensive pre-production, shooting is set to commence in Mumbai soon.

Aamir Khan is not only focusing on Junaid's debut but also balancing his role in producing and acting in "Sitaare Zameen Par," alongside other projects like "Lahore 1947." His dedication to producing quality films is evident.

Junaid's debut in the OTT film "Maharaj," based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, is highly anticipated. He's also part of an untitled film mostly shot in Japan, featuring Sai Pallavi. With these projects, exciting times are indeed ahead for Bollywood fans.