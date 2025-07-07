Aamir Khan Names Jwala Gutt and Vishnu Vishal’s Baby Girl: Flies to Hyderabad

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan travelled to Hyderabad to name actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton champion Jwala Gutta’s newborn daughter. The couple welcomed their baby girl on April 22 and named her Mira, a name chosen by Aamir himself. Heartwarming pictures of the naming ceremony are now going viral across social media.

Aamir Khan’s Special Visit to Hyderabad: Names Vishnu and Gutta Jwala’s Baby Girl

Vishnu Vishal shared a wholesome family picture featuring himself, Jwala Gutta, their elder son Aryan, and Aamir Khan—who is seen affectionately holding baby Mira in his lap. In a heartfelt note, Vishnu expressed his gratitude:

“Introducing our MIRA… A big hug to Aamir Khan sir for coming all the way to Hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one. Thank you for giving our daughter such a beautiful name.”

Jwala Gutta also shared a series of pictures on her X (formerly Twitter) account. In one photo, Aamir is seen admiring baby Mira, while in another, he poses with Jwala’s family members.

“Our 'Mira'! Couldn’t have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without you, Aamir! We love you. Thank you for the beautiful name,” she wrote.

Mira’s Arrival

Mira was born on April 22, which also marked the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary. On the same day, Vishnu shared a touching post announcing her arrival with a picture of the newborn's tiny hand and another of their elder son Aryan visiting his baby sister.

“We are blessed with a BABY GIRL. Aryan is an elder brother now. On our 4th wedding anniversary, we welcome this gift from the Almighty. Need all your love and blessings,” he wrote.

Aamir and Vishnu Vishal’s Bond

Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal developed a close bond in 2023 after they were stranded together during a cyclone in Tamil Nadu and were rescued by the fire and rescue department in Karapakkam. Since then, the two families have stayed in touch. Vishnu and Jwala also attended the wedding reception of Aamir's daughter Ira Khan in Udaipur last year.

A Quick Recap