Aamir Khan Postpones Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has announced the postponement of the trailer launch for his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par. The trailer was initially slated to release on May 8.

This move follows the recent announcement from the team behind Bhool Chuk Maaf, who confirmed that their film will now premiere directly on OTT platforms, bypassing a theatrical release due to the current volatile situation.

According to a Mid-Day report, a source close to Aamir Khan’s production house shared, “Considering the developments at the borders and the nationwide alert, Aamir decided to postpone the release of Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer. His thoughts are with the Bravehearts of our Armed Forces. He feels it is important to respond with unity and restraint during this time.”

Notably, this is the second delay for the film’s trailer. It was previously scheduled to launch last month but was postponed in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Amid these developments, Aamir also gave the special premiere of his cult classic Andaz Apna Apna a miss. The 1994 comedy, re-released on April 24, 2025, had a celebratory screening in Mumbai, which the actor chose not to attend.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par*, the spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, is set to hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

The film stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar in pivotal roles.

Aamir Khan returns to the screen along with original cast members Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, and Vipin Sharma.

The film is co-directed by Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte, and produced under Aamir Khan’s banner.

The movie is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Spanish sports drama Campeones, which follows the inspiring journey of a basketball coach who trains a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The original Taare Zameen Par was made on a modest budget of Rs 12 crore and went on to earn a worldwide collection of Rs 98.48 crore, receiving critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of childhood learning disorders.