5 New Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Premante, Raju Weds Rambhai, Nayanam, and More

Telugu audiences have plenty to look forward to on OTT platforms this week, with a mix of romance, thrillers, horror, and socially driven dramas arriving across major streaming services. From light-hearted entertainers to intense psychological narratives, the new releases promise something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a curated list of Telugu films and series you can stream this week.

1. Premante

Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: December 19, 2025

Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Premante revolves around Madhusudhan and Ramya, whose arranged marriage begins on an unexpectedly pleasant note. What appears to be a perfect union soon unravels when Ramya uncovers a disturbing truth about her husband’s past. The revelation triggers emotional conflict, misunderstandings, and comic chaos, further complicated by a police officer’s involvement. As trust breaks down, the story focuses on whether Madhusudhan can redeem himself and repair their fractured relationship.

2. Divya Drushti

Platform: SunNXT

Streaming from: December 19, 2025

Genre: Horror Thriller

This supernatural thriller follows two sisters gifted with the rare ability to foresee and alter future events. Their powers, however, attract dangerous forces, leading to their separation by a mysterious evil entity. As darkness closes in, the sisters must confront both their fears and the curse that shadows their extraordinary lives.

3. Nayanam

Platform: ZEE5

Streaming from: December 19, 2025

Genre: Psychological Thriller Series

Nayanam is a gripping web series centered on Dr. Nayan, a skilled ophthalmologist whose unethical experiments allow him access to people’s hidden lives. What begins as scientific curiosity slowly descends into obsession, pulling him into a disturbing spiral of manipulation, secrets, and violence. The series explores moral boundaries and the destructive cost of unchecked ambition.

4. Raju Weds Rambhai

Platform: ETVWin

Streaming from: December 18, 2025

Genre: Romantic Drama

Inspired by real events, this film is set in a Telangana village and portrays the love story of Raju, a band artist, and Rambhai, a bright student. Their relationship faces stiff opposition from Rambhai’s domineering father, who prioritizes status and social approval. When the couple decides to run away, the narrative takes a harsh turn, exposing the realities of honor, caste, and societal pressure.

5. Pharma (Telugu Dubbed)

Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: December 19, 2025

Genre: Medical Thriller Drama

Pharma follows KP Vinod, a medical sales executive navigating the cutthroat pharmaceutical industry. His professional rise comes after successfully promoting a new drug, but his success is short-lived when he learns about its dangerous side effects. Overcome with guilt, Vinod chooses to challenge corporate power, risking everything to expose the truth and seek justice.