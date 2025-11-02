45 The Movie: Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty Dance for Afro Tapaang

“45 The Movie”, directed by Arjun Janya, brings together some of the biggest names in Kannada cinema with Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar, Real Star Upendra, and Raj B Shetty playing the lead roles. The film is being produced on a grand scale under the Suraj Productions banner by Mrs. Uma Ramesh Reddy and M. Ramesh Reddy. Ever since its posters and glimpses were unveiled, “45 The Movie” has generated massive excitement among audiences. Freshly, the makers released a uniquely designed high-energy dance number Afro Tapaang that has taken the buzz even higher.

The song opens with Raj B Shetty in a dense forest, being attacked by dogs before falling into a valley. Tribal African children come to his aid, changing his attire before mysteriously disappearing as Shiva Rajkumar and Upendra arrive at the scene.

With Telugu lyrics penned by Roll Rida, the track inspires listeners with the powerful line, “Don’t lose hope until the door of victory opens.” Sung by Roll Rida and Vinayak, the song features electrifying choreography by Jaani Master, whose dynamic dance moves blend perfectly with the vibrant setting and visuals. The energy and screen presence of Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty elevate the number even further.

Composer Arjun Janya delivers a distinctive and infectious tune that’s already resonating strongly with today’s youth.

All the works related to “45 The Movie” are nearing completion, and the movie is set for release on December 25th as a Christmas special.