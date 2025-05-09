West Bengal's WBJEE 2025 Answer Key Released — Raise Objections by May 11 at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the provisional answer key for the WBJEE 2025 exam, which was held on April 27. Students can now check the answers and raise objections if they find any mistakes — but only until May 11, 11:59 PM.

To challenge any answer, students need to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹500 per question. Payment can be made using net banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. Once the board reviews the objections, the final answer key will be published. No further appeals will be accepted after that.

The final WBJEE scores and ranks will be based only on this updated answer key.

How to Check the WBJEE 2025 Answer Key:

Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on ‘Model Answer Key – View and Challenge for WBJEE-2025’

Log in with your application number, password, and security pin

View or download your answer key

If needed, select the question(s) to challenge and make the payment

👉 Click here for the direct link to view the WBJEE 2025 answer key

Note: You can raise objections to multiple questions, but only in one go. Challenges will not be accepted if the payment isn’t completed successfully.

Thousands of students appeared for the entrance exam, which was conducted in two shifts — morning (11 AM to 1 PM) and afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM). Now, everyone is waiting for the final answer key and result after the objection window closes.