UGC NET Result 2025: NTA to Announce Scores Soon, Here's How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the UGC NET June 2025 Exam shortly. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards by entering login details such as roll numbers and date of birth from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Download UGC NET June 2025 Scorecards

Candidates can get their results using the following steps:

Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the 'UGC NET June Result 2025' link.

Enter their application number, date of birth, and security code.

Send through the details to see their results.

Download and keep their scorecards for future use.

UGC NET Exam Details

The UGC NET June 2025 Examination was held from 25th June to 29th June 2025 through Computer-Based Testing (CBT) mode for 83 subjects. The earlier released provisional answer keys were available, and the objections could be raised until 8th July.

Marking Scheme

The marking scheme of the UGC NET exam is as follows:

Every question has 2 marks.

Two marks are awarded to candidates for each correct answer.

There is no negative mark for the wrong answer.

Unattempted or unanswered questions will not be awarded any marks.

Candidates need to choose one option as the right answer to get marks.

Result Announcement

The NTA will soon declare the UGC NET June 2025 results, along with the final answer key. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for any information about the result announcement.

By doing so and keeping themselves informed, the candidates are able to download their UGC NET June 2025 scorecards and continue with their professional and academic lives.