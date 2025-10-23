TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 Out: Check Scores and Download Merit List at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the Group 4 Results 2025 on its website, tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scores and download the selection list directly from the official portal.

The TNPSC Group 4 examination, which was conducted earlier this year, aimed to fill various administrative and clerical positions across different state departments. The commission has published the merit list and cut-off marks along with the results.

How to Check TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025

Visit the official TNPSC website — tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for “Group 4 Results 2025” on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will be called for the next phase of the recruitment process as per TNPSC guidelines.

For direct access, the download link for TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 is available on the commission’s official site.