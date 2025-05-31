TG LAWCET 2025 Hall Ticket download today, May 31 at lawcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS LAWCET 2025 admit card today, May 31. The hall tickets for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2025 can be downloaded by candidates who have already registered from the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET 2025 test is to be conducted on June 6, 2025, for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB courses. TS PGLCET 2025 will be held on the same day for students who are applying for admission into LLM courses in Telangana.

Procedure to Download TS LAWCET 2025 Hall Ticket

Students can download their TS LAWCET or TS PGLCET admit card using the steps below:

Go to the official website: lawcet.tsche.ac.in/LAWCET

Click on the link that is titled "TS LAWCET & PGLCET Hall Ticket - 2025"

A login page will open.

Fill in your:

Application Number

Date of Birth

Registered Mobile Number

Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number

Click on the Print option to download and save your admit card.

Important Instructions

TS LAWCET 2025 admit card is compulsory for entry into the examination hall.

Applicants should thoroughly verify all the details specified on the hall ticket, such as their name, photo, examination center, and timing.

It would be advisable to take a valid photo ID along with the printed admit card to the test center.

With barely a couple of days remaining for the exam, the candidates must ensure downloading their hall ticket at an early stage and begin preparing with the official syllabus and past question papers.

