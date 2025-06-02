TG ICET 2025 Hall Ticket out today, June 2 – Download Now at icet.tgche.ac.in

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, has released the hall tickets for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 today. The candidates who registered for the entrance test can now download and view their admit cards on the official website: icet.tgche.ac.in.

TG ICET, previously titled TS ICET, is an entrance test at the state level organized for admission to MBA and MCA courses provided by colleges and universities in Telangana. The exam this year will be conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025, under the control of MGU on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE).

How to Download TG ICET 2025 Hall Ticket

To download your hall ticket, simply follow these steps:

Visit the official website: icet.tgche.ac.in

Go to the "Application" page and click on "Download Hall Ticket"

Provide your registration number, mobile number, and date of birth

Click the "Download Hallticket" button

Your TG ICET 2025 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Save and print a copy for future reference

Information Available on the TG ICET Admit Card

After downloading, candidates should thoroughly check the details printed on the hall ticket. These are:

Candidate's full name

Father's name

Date and shift of the test

Reporting time and duration of exam

Address of exam center

Category (General, OBC, SC/ST, etc.)

Date of birth

Candidate's photograph and signature

Instructions and guidelines on exam day

TG ICET 2025 Examination Schedule

The entry test will be held in two sessions over two days. Both days will consist of:

First shift: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Second shift: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Candidates should report to their respective centers early and bring a hard copy of the hall ticket and a valid photo ID.

For further updates and announcements regarding exams, remain tuned to the official TG ICET website.

