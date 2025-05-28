TG SSC 10th Class Supplementary Exams 2025 from June 3 – Download Hall Tickets

The Telangana 10th Class Advanced Supplementary Exams will begin on June 3 and continue till June 13. The exams will be held daily from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

A total of 42,832 students are expected to appear for the exams. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has set up 150 exam centres across the state to conduct the exams smoothly.

The hall tickets for the exams have been released and are now available for download.

How to Download the Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the hall ticket download link.

Enter your roll number or required details.

Download and print your hall ticket.

Students are advised to carry their hall tickets to the exam centre without fail.