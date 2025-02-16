Telangana Schools, Colleges Reopen Today After 3-Day Holiday on February 17

The three-day holiday season in Telangana was announced to mark Shab-e-Barat on February 14, Ravidas Jayanti and Sevalal Jayanti on February 15, and a weekend on February 16, which ended on February 16. The short break gave students and faculty members much-needed relief from their academic schedules. So, officially schools and colleges in Telangana reopen on February 17.

According to the official calendar, all schools, both government and private, as well as colleges and universities, will resume normal academic activities from February 17. The schools and colleges resuming will give students, staff, and teachers a sense of normalcy and routine.

The three-day holiday was a welcome respite for pupils, who used the time to rest, rejuvenate, and pursue different extracurricular activities. The holiday was used by teachers and staff to prepare for the coming academic work and plan their lessons.

With the schools and colleges reopening, students are supposed to return to their academic schedule, keeping a focus on studies and other academic activities. Institutions will also start their routine timings, and the students are requested to reach their respective colleges and schools on time.

The Telangana government has made sure that all arrangements are made for the hassle-free reopening of schools and colleges. The institutions have been directed to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and take proper care of the students and staff.

With every passing academic session, students, teachers, and staff are all set to kick-start a fulfilling and fruitful semester. As the schools and colleges have reopened, the state's education sector is ready to catch up with the lost pace and offer students the right kind of environment to grow, learn, and prosper.

Also read: February 17 Holiday or not?